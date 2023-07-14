Manisha Koirala gets candid about doing character roles

Manisha Koirala, who starred in some of the gems of Hindi cinema in the 1990s, has now moved on to playing character roles. She was seen essaying the role of Kartik Aaryan’s mother in ‘Shehzada’ which was released earlier this year. This transition from being the lead actor to playing ‘character’ roles was ‘tough’ for Manisha, but, with age, she has made peace with not being the centre of attraction in a film.

In a recent interaction with a leading media house, Manisha said that she took up the role of Kartik’s mother since she wanted to star in a commercial drama after playing serious roles. But she admitted feeling ‘hurt’, as she said that when one plays the lead actress, ‘the whole world revolves around you’, but the entire setup changes once you start playing ‘character roles’. While she was hurt, she realised that time had moved on.

Manisha said that she is giving her all to whatever role is being offered to her. But she also said that she doesn’t shy away from accepting the roles that are being offered, as when one gets older, one learns to be at the periphery rather than the centre.

Manisha Koirala ruled the silver screen in films like ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Bombay’ and ‘Company’. She once again returned to the screen in the 2018 ‘Netflix’ anthology ‘Lust Stories’. In the same year, she also appeared in the Sanjay Dutt biopic as Nargis Dutt. Since then, she has starred in various projects, including ‘Bun Maska’ and ‘Prassthanam’.

Next, Manisha Koirala will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming series, ‘Heeramandi’. It also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.