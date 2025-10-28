‘Man On The Run’ to stream globally on Prime Video on February 25

‘Man on the Run’ is set to stream globally on ‘Prime Video’ from February 25, 2026. The new docuseries takes viewers on an intimate journey through Paul McCartney’s extraordinary life following the breakup of ‘The Beatles’ and the formation of ‘Wings’ with his wife, Linda.

From Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, the film chronicles the arc of McCartney’s solo career as he faces a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade. Through unprecedented access to previously unseen footage and rare archival materials, the documentary captures Paul’s transformative post-Beatles era through a uniquely vulnerable lens.

‘Man on the Run’, presented by ‘Amazon MGM Studios’, is produced by ‘Tremolo’, in association with MPL and ‘Polygram Entertainment’ and will be released in select theatres and subsequently available on ‘Prime Video’ on February 25 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Producers include Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons and Meghan Walsh for ‘Tremolo’; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for ‘Polygram Entertainment’. Executive producers include Caitrin Rogers and Paul McCartney.

The documentary is the centerpiece of a comprehensive new partnership among Paul McCartney, ‘Universal Music Group’ and ‘Amazon’ that will unfold over the next year, including the release of exclusive music and a series of merchandise drops with ‘Amazon Music’, available for fans to shop on Paul McCartney’s official store on ‘Amazon.com’ and in the ‘Amazon Music’ app, as well as one-of-a-kind commentary from McCartney himself. The partnership coincides with the release of his book ‘Wings: The Story of a Band’ on the run, which will be available on ‘Amazon’ and ‘Audible’ on November 4; ‘WINGS’ the definitive self-titled collection available on streaming and limited edition vinyl on November 7 and McCartney’s ‘Got Back’ tour dates across North America this fall.