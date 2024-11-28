Mallika Sherawat gets candid about ageism in Bollywood

Mallika Sherawat, who gained prominence in the early 2000s with films like ‘Murder’ and ‘Kis Kis Ki Kismat’, has been taking on more projects recently. In a candid interaction, she opened up about ageism in the film industry and spoke about her decision to avoid plastic surgery. The actress also opened up about why she chose to opt out of Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘The Royals’.

In a conversation with a leading media house, Mallika addressed the issue of ageism in the industry and shared her thoughts on critics who claim her career is over. She stated that she has ‘stood against time’ and that such remarks don’t bother her. “I don’t listen to nonsense,” she asserted, adding that she chooses to live life on her own terms. “All these new faces who are basking in their so-called claim to stardom I will meet them 20 years later and I will still be there looking exactly like this, with the same body with the same face.”

Mallika revealed that she has never undergone plastic surgery, Botox or any cosmetic enhancements and vowed to never go under the knife. She credited her disciplined, teetotaling lifestyle for her ageless appearance, which, she claimed, remains unchanged today.

When asked about her upcoming projects, the actress revealed that she is currently reading scripts. She also explained why she chose to opt out of Ishaan Khatter’s ‘The Royals’. Mallika was offered the role of Ishaan’s mother but declined the part because she found the character unappealing. She shared, “I was promised something and what translated looked very lame to me on paper. I felt cheated and let down. So, I didn’t want to be a part of that.”