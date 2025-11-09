Male actors come late: Shefali Shah

The eight-hour shift debate in Bollywood remains one of the most talked-about topics. Recently, ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3 actress Shefali Shah shared her view on the ongoing debate. She highlighted how actors can accommodate according to the needs of the project, but long working hours can’t be unsaid norm. She also highlighted how a female’s working hours go under the radar and no one questions when male actors come late on sets.

While speaking to ‘Mid-Day’, Shefali Shah shared that the discussion around the long working hours was much needed. The actress mentioned, “We are reasonable people. So, we realise if a location is not available tomorrow or if something has to be done now. But it can’t be the norm.”

She explained how it takes her an hour and a half to reach a set and the same time to return. Thereafter, when on the sets, she gives her 100 percent. She added, “I go back home and hopefully, I can go to the gym because that’s part of my job. Then I will shower, eat, go back to the script and then wake up the next morning for another day of work. How many hours of sleep am I getting? And how are you expecting me to come with my A-game?”

She also took a dig at male actors who arrive on the set late and no one even considers that “We female actors are talking about eight hours and 10 hours contractually, but have we even accounted for the number of hours some male actors come late? That’s not even considered,” she said.

The actress further added that during the long working hours, the crew also suffers as no one pays them extra. “On one of the last films I shot for, which had a 10-hour schedule, some of the ADs said, ‘Thank God, she leaves because that way we get to go’. The rest of the crew doesn’t get paid extra. Is it fair to them?” she shared.