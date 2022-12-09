Malaika Arora 'Wants To Do Things' For Herself

Malaika Arora, who made her much-awaited digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's 'Moving in With Malaika', opened up about doing things for herself.

Talking about her digital debut, Malaika said, "Personally, I've become a certain way because I'm very conscious of people's perception and what they will say, how it will be taken and not want to hurt people's feelings. There's a constant battle over there. I feel I want to go against the grain for a change now. I want to do things for myself. I want to push the envelope."

"For the longest time, the world has viewed me through the lens of social media. But this time, I am excited to shake that up a bit. With this show, I want to break that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through 'Moving in With Malaika'. It'll be a fun ride as I take everyone along with me exploring my day-to-day life with some of my closest family and friends," she said earlier.

In 'Moving in With Malaika', the audience will get to see guest appearances from the diva's friends and family as they spill the tea on her.