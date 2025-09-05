Malaika Arora sells Mumbai apartment for Rs 5.30 crore

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has sold her luxury residential apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 5.30 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by online real estate marketplace squareyards.com on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in August 2025.

Andheri West is a prime residential and lifestyle destination in Mumbai, renowned for its upscale housing, entertainment options, and vibrant social scene. The locality enjoys excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban rail and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor, linking it efficiently to business districts like BKC, Goregaon and Andheri East. With luxury high-rises, premium societies and robust social infrastructure, Andheri West continues to be one of the most sought-after markets for homebuyers and investors in Mumbai.

According to IGR documents reviewed by ‘Square Yards’, the property is in Runwal Elegante in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West. The apartment sold by Malaika Arora has a carpet area of 1,369 sq.ft. (~127.18 sq.m.) and built-up area of 152.68 sq.m. (~1,643 sq.ft.). The transaction also includes one car parking space. The deal incurred stamp duty of Rs 31.08 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. She purchased it for Rs 3.26 crore in March 2018, gaining about Rs 2.04 crore in value - an appreciation of 62 percent.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a total of 22 transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs 109 crores were registered with IGR in Runwal Elegante, between September 2024 and August 2025. Currently, the average registered transaction property price in the project stands at Rs 33,150 per sq. ft.

Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer and television personality who has been active in the entertainment industry since the 1990s. She gained popularity for her dance performances in Hindi cinema and has been a prominent figure in music videos and reality television shows. Arora has also worked as a model and judge on several popular talent-based programs. Widely recognised for her contributions to fashion and fitness, she has established herself as a lifestyle icon.