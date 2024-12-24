Malaika Arora advises couples to maintain their independence

Malaika Arora shared some marriage advice for couples getting married. The actress, who was once married to Arbaaz Khan, believes that couples should keep their finances separate. She stressed that it’s important for women to maintain their own identity even after marriage.

In an interview with ‘Curly Tales’, Malaika shared her thoughts on marriage, advising couples to maintain their independence. She mentioned that while it’s natural to merge lives when you’re married or in a relationship, it’s essential to keep your individual identity intact, especially when it comes to personal belongings and finances.

The actress also mentioned that while doing things together as a couple is important, it shouldn’t mean losing your own identity. She pointed out that even though you’re adopting your partner’s last name, it’s important to retain your personal independence, including keeping your own bank account.

Malaika’s love life has often been in the spotlight, whether during her marriage to Arbaaz Khan or her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. She and Arjun started dating around 2016, after both had ended their previous relationships.