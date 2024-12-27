Makers unveil first look poster of ‘Sikandar’

The first look of Salman Khan’s starrer ‘Sikandar’ is finally out and the much-awaited glimpse is winning the internet. Directed by A R Murugadoss, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna in a leading role. In the new poster shared by the producers on their official ‘Instagram’ handle, Salman is seen showcasing a fearless avatar.

Salman appears standing tall, surrounded by an aura of mystery and power, setting the tone for a gripping, larger-than-life cinematic experience. He is shown holding a sharp-edged weapon in his hands while striking a stylish pose in his black formal suit. This intriguing first look of ‘Sikandar’ has already created a buzz on social media, as fans eagerly anticipate Salman’s return to the big screen.

Salman Khan’s towering presence in the poster reflects the unstoppable persona of Sikandar - a character poised to captivate audiences like never before. The film marks the reunion of Salman and producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster ‘Kick’, which also marked Nadiadwala’s directorial debut.

Meanwhile, Salman was recently seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Baby John’ in a cameo role.