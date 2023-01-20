Makers of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ unveil a new and fun poster

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has had audiences excited with its quirky title and sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. While it has struck a chord with the youth with its refreshing feel, vibrant visuals and the promise of a rom-com which is very young and very today, it has only increased the anticipation to know more and made people wait eagerly for the trailer. But that wait is over, as the sassy and colorful new poster that launched on January 20 has announced the release date of the trailer: January 23.

The new poster brings alive the world of the film, which is very colorful, fun and full of life. Given that it’s a Luv Ranjan film, the audience can hazard a guess that the film’s story will be anything but cliché. Even today, love and relationships are anything but predictable. Audiences have waited for a while for a true-blue youth film and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ sure comes as a breath of fresh air, promising a world that today’s youth will relate to.

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by him and Ankur Garg and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, i.e., on March 8, 2023.