Makers of ‘Toxic’ unveil Tara Sutaria’s first look poster

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria on Saturday shared the first look poster from her upcoming film ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups’, where she essays the role of Rebecca.

Headlined by Yash, the film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for ‘Moothon’ and ‘Liar’s Dice’, it is produced by ‘VN Productions’ and ‘Monster Mind Creations’. The film also features Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Sutaria uploaded the poster on her ‘Instagram’ handle. It featured her in an off-shoulder dress, holding a revolver. “Introducing Tara Sutaria as REBECCA in - A ‘Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups’,” read the caption.

‘Toxic’ is also the first film in India to be simultaneously shot in English and Kannada.

“I’ve always felt an instinctive love to protect Tara. Perhaps because she is a guarded soul or perhaps it’s the armour she’s comfortable with. And perhaps it doesn’t need to be defined. I realised early on that the best way to reach her was not by pushing, not by demanding more, but by allowing her the space to simply be. That choice shaped our equation, which turned out calm, deeply professional and perfectly aligned. She observed more than she spoke. She listened more than she revealed,” Mohandas said.

He added, “And I often wondered if I should guide her more closely. But in her silence, something powerful was brewing. When she finally stepped into her performance, what emerged was nothing short of breathtaking, which was born from an inner understanding and breathtaking all along. She surprised me completely and in the most beautiful way. I have no doubt she will surprise everyone else, too.”

The Kannada movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of the ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ (2022) in the superhit franchise.