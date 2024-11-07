Makers of ‘Thug Life’ unveil release date on Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday

In 1987, Mani Ratnam collaborated with Kamal Haasan for the first time in ‘Nayakan’. A cult crime film, it bagged several National Awards including the ‘Best Actor’ award for Haasan. Now, 37 years later, both the legends have reunited, this time for ‘Thug Life’. Though Haasan lent his voice to Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’, ‘Thug Life’ marks his full-fledged collaboration with the actor-director after 37 years. On Haasan’s 70th birthday on Thursday, the release date teaser of the much-anticipated film was unveiled. The gangster action drama will hit theaters on June 5, 2025.

Joining Haasan in this outing are the dynamic Silambarasan TR and the versatile Trisha, adding their depth and intensity to the stellar cast. As revealed in the teaser, Haasan’s character, Rangraya Sakthivel Nayakar, brings a refined edge to the thug life - confronting danger with grit and grandeur only he can embody. Maestro AR Rahman is in charge of the music and the cinematography is handled by Ravi K Chandran.

On August 12, when Haasan completed 65 years in the film industry, Ratnam and the cast and crew of ‘Thug Life’ organised a memorable celebration for the ‘Vikram’ actor. Haasan was honoured with a guard of recognition from the team, who also displayed a special banner featuring photos from his debut film, ‘Kalathur Kannamma’ to his current project, ‘Thug Life’.

The following day (on August 13), Ratnam’s ‘Madras Talkies’ shared a video and several photos capturing the joyful celebration. “65 years as an actor, writer, singer, lyricist, choreographer, makeup artist, producer and director. Forever a unit member. The entire team #ThugLife celebrates and salutes the many facets of Kamal Haasan sir’s artistry,” the production house posted on social media. ‘Thug Life’ is Haasan’s 234th film.