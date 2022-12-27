Makers of 'Gandhi Godse' Unveil The First Poster

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming period film 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh' revealed the first look of lead actors Deepak Antani and Chinmay Mandlekar as Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, respectively.

Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is making his return to the big screen with the feature film, which is set to be released in theatres on January 26, 2023.

'Reliance Entertainment' dropped a poster and a teaser for the film on its social media pages.

"Rajkumar Santoshi brings to you the first glimpse of the biggest war of ideologies – 'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh'! Releasing on Republic Day, January 26, 2023, in cinemas near you," the banner wrote on 'Instagram'.

Written and directed by Santoshi, 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh' depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, a press release stated.

The project is backed by 'Santoshi Productions LLP' and 'PVR Pictures'. The music is by famed composer AR Rahman, with sound design by Resul Pookutty.

Santoshi's last directorial venture was the Shahid Kapoor-led 'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero' (2013).