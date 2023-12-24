Maintaining relationships are 'tougher' for celebrities, says Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday feels that the constant attention on celebrities’ relationship status makes it difficult for them to navigate smoothly through their love life. The actor, who is dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur, shared how to keep relationships private in the day and age of social media.

In a conversation with ‘Film Companion’, when asked about the hacks to keep their relationship private, Ananya said, “I think, with me, it depends on the day. It depends on how I am feeling. I feel like some things are actually private.”

She further explained her point of view by drawing parallels with non-celebrity relationship dynamics.

“Imagine a normal relationship without actors being involved. You are figuring it out with the person, what you like and what you don’t like. Then you have the scrutiny of so many people, their judgments and opinions, ‘Oh, they don’t look happy’. It gets much tougher and it adds a lot of pressure on something that’s so special and new,” said Ananya.

She added, “So, you do want to protect it because most of our lives are out there. Whatever you can try to protect, you should.” But Ananya also accepted that she can’t keep secrets and doesn’t mind letting people know when she is happy.

Ananya’s relationship with Aditya became public when pictures from their vacation went viral. Soon after, they were spotted together at parties in Mumbai. However, while neither of them spoke about it in the media, Ananya confirmed her relationship status in the recent episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ 8.

The actor was last seen in the film ‘Dream Girl 2’, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She is now looking forward to her debut OTT film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.