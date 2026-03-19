Mainak Bhaumik’s next is a psychological horror

Though Mainak Bhaumik’s forte lies in family-centric films like ‘Maach Mishti & More’, ‘Bibaho Diaries’, ‘Generation Ami’, ‘Cheeni’ and ‘Ekannoborti’, he has dabbled in thrillers and horrors with ‘Bhoot Chaturdashi’ and ‘Bornoporichoy’.

And now, the director is all set for his new Bengali web series, ‘Bidaai’. Starring Anusha Viswanathan, Sawon Chakraborty and Enakshi Ganguly, the story follows a Kolkata wedding photographer who reconnects with her ex and spends a night at his ancestral home, only to realise she may be walking into something far more sinister than a second chance.

A psychological horror, the series is currently on the shooting floor and is slated to release soon on the streaming platform ‘Sobsomoy’. “Prepping for and shooting ‘Bidaai’ was an absolutely magical experience, not just in terms of the genre, but also because of the teamwork. Sawon is a wonderful co-actor and with Mainak Bhaumik at the helm, guiding us made the shoot all the more fun,” said Anusha.