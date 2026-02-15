Mainak Bhaumik and Sudeshna Roy to helm shows on Bengal’s hybrid OTT

It goes without saying that the audiences now get to choose the content they want to watch on OTT and the big screen. And in most cases, the OTT score is over movie halls. So, it isn’t surprising when another Bengali OTT platform is gearing up to enter the market and understand the pulse of the audience.

From Mainak Bhaumik’s ‘Bidaaye’, Abhrajit Sen’s ‘Konkaal Kando’, Abhijit Guha and Sudeshna Roy’s ‘Dokkhin Hosto’ to Abhirup Ghosh’s ‘Cancelled - Volume 1’ and several micro series and Gen AI short films, ‘Sobsomoy’, which is touted as Bengal’s first hybrid OTT platform, is all set to change the syntax of the streaming ecosystem for Bengali audiences worldwide.

Featuring web series, micro series, Gen AI short films, music videos, original digital films, non-fiction formats and an exclusive independent music catalogue, the OTT platform will showcase 10 Bengali short films every month.