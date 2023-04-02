MillenniumPost
Maia Kealoha to lead Disney's live action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ film

BY PTI2 April 2023 6:50 AM GMT
Los Angeles: Disney has cast newcomer Maia Kealoha in the lead role for its upcoming live action "Lilo & Stitch" film.

Dean Fleischer Camp will helm the project, which is a remake of cult 2002 animated movie of the same title.

Also starring Zach Galifianakis, the film is intended to be a major release on streaming service ‘Disney+’, according to the entertainment website ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

The project has been penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes.

Set in Hawaii, the story tells of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction.

With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day. ion.

The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Ryan Halprin will executive produce for the company.

PTI

