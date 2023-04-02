Maia Kealoha to lead Disney's live action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ film

Los Angeles: Disney has cast newcomer Maia Kealoha in the lead role for its upcoming live action "Lilo & Stitch" film.

Dean Fleischer Camp will helm the project, which is a remake of cult 2002 animated movie of the same title.

Also starring Zach Galifianakis, the film is intended to be a major release on streaming service ‘Disney+’, according to the entertainment website ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

The project has been penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, from a previous draft by Mike Van Waes.

Set in Hawaii, the story tells of the bond formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and a dog-like alien named Stitch, who was genetically engineered to be a force of destruction.

With nosy social workers and pursuing aliens banging on the door, the two bond over a shared sense of family and win the day. ion.

The movie will be produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich for Rideback. Ryan Halprin will executive produce for the company.