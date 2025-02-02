Mahurat of ‘Raghu Dakaat’: Dev teams up with Sohini Sarkar for first time

On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, the mahurat of ‘Raghu Dakaat’ was held in Kolkata. Set to be one of the most eagerly awaited Bengali films of 2025, it reunites the successful trio of actor Dev, director Dhrubo Banerjee and producer ‘SVF’ after their 2021 collaboration, ‘Golondaaj’. ‘Raghu Dakaat’ tells the mythical tale of a savior who emerged during the 18th century - a period of great turmoil and unrest.

Actress Sohini Sarkar is all set to team up with superstar Dev in this big Durga Puja release. However, she wasn’t present at the mahurat. But Idhika Paul of ‘Khadaan’ fame was there. For Idhika, landing two back-to-back films with Dev is a dream run. Her chemistry with the superstar in ‘Khadaan’, particularly in the viral song ‘Kishori’, has made her a rising sensation in the industry. And Sohini, with her rock-solid acting chops, pairing up with Dev for the first time? That’s something to look forward to.

The film also brings Anirban Bhattacharya and Dev together on the big screen after ‘Golondaaj’. Reportedly, Anirban will be seen as the antagonist in the film, which also stars Roopa Ganguly. ‘Raghu Dakaat’ is set to start rolling in March, with shooting planned in multiple locations.