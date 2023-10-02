Mahira Khan ties the knot with businessman Salim Karim

Peshawar: Pakistani star Mahira Khan tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony in the resort town of Bhurban.

Mahira’s manager, Anushay Talha Khan, confirmed the news on her ‘Instagram Stories’ with a video of the ‘Raees’ star walking down the aisle.

The short clip opens with Mahira, 38, walking towards the groom in a pastel lehenga with an elaborate veil. Salim is welcoming her in a black ‘achkan’ and powder blue ‘saafa’.

According to media reports, the wedding ceremony took place on Sunday at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Bhurban.

Mahira was married to Ali Askari from 2007 to 2015. They are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlaan.

The actor met Salim, the CEO of Pakistani telecom company ‘Simpaisa’, in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019 in Turkey.

On the work front, Mahira was most recently seen alongside frequent collaborator Fawad Khan in the Pakistani blockbuster ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’. The two actors will also share screen space in the upcoming ‘Netflix’ series, ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, also starring Sanam Saeed.