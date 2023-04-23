Mahira Khan resisted doing a nose job

Mahira Khan, who was last seen in the film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, impressed the audience since her television days. The actor is best known for her role opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 film ‘Raees’. However, there was a time when the actor was suggested to go for a nose job, but she resisted all the unasked advice.

Recently, Mahira Khan said that she looks at ‘Instagram’ or social media and thinks it’s crazy.

“How far down we’ve gone into this sort of idea of what beauty is and how perfect one has to be,” she said.

She doesn’t think it’s cool and that’s something ‘we should not propagate at all’.

The actor remembered the time when she was judged for her nose and said that she had come from a place where there were no filters and there was just the basic thing of angles. People used to tell her, ‘Your nose looks bigger from this angle’. It used to affect her. Mahira decided not to get a nose job done and she is glad that she didn’t do it.

Mahira Khan also revealed that even Shah Rukh Khan was told to fix his nose and she is glad that the actor also didn’t do anything about it.