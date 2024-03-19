Mahima Makwana gets candid about her character in ‘Showtime’

Nepotism ke mukhaute ke picche, akhir mein har outsider, insider banna chahta hai. ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ and ‘Dharmatic Entertainment’ unveiled the much-awaited series ‘Showtime’ featuring Emraan Hashmi and Mahima Makwana with Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Mahima Makwana has left her fans in awe and is winning hearts with her role as Mahika Nandy in the web series.

The actor recently opened up about the complexities and nuances of her character.

Talking about the same, Mahima Makwana said, “My character, Mahika Nandy, definitely doesn’t set out to be a manipulative person, but then she realises with time that these are the kinds of people she wouldn’t really like if she were herself. She never set out to be the person she eventually became. She never really realised that destiny would play its game in such a way that, overnight, things would change and she would become the producer of a legacy production house.”

“It’s the nature of the job that makes her a diplomat and a manipulator,” she added.