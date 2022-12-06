Mahima Chaudhary Reacts On Being Called Brave for Battling Cancer

Mahima Chaudhry, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year, spoke about her battle with the disease. Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video in June showing her new look after having lost most of her hair. Anupam revealed that he called her back from the US to offer her a role in his next film 'Signature'.

In the past few months, Mahima has been making a bit of a comeback. Besides the role in 'Signature', which was shot in Lucknow, the actor will also be seen in 'Emergency' as author-activist Pupul Jayakar. Mahima plays the close confidante of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

While attending the premiere of Anupam's latest film, 'Uunchai' last month, Mahima opened up about her cancer battle in an interview with a popular entertainment news portal. When she was praised for the way she has dealt with the diagnosis, Mahima shared, "I wasn't brave. It looked like I was brave, but I wasn't brave. I keep taking inspiration from people around me and everyone should do."

The actor found out she had breast cancer last year after going for an annual check-up. She also revealed that she now has to don a wig and hat to cover her short hair.

"My wig looks good. I have to continuously wear a hat and style. So, struggling with things like that," she stated as she looked back into the camera. The actor was in good spirits as she attended the event with her young daughter, Ariana. She is now cancer free.

Both 'Signature' and 'Emergency', which also feature Anupam, are set for release next year. Mahima made her film debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Subhash Ghai's 1996 musical drama 'Pardes' which was set in the US.