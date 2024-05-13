Maheep Kapoor recalls discussing Sanjay Kapoor’s extramarital affair

In a revelation back in 2022 on the ‘Netflix’ series ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, Maheep Kapoor discussed her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s infidelity early in their marriage. In a recent interview, Maheep revisited the tough moment when she chose to openly address Sanjay’s affair and shed light on her decision to remain committed to their marriage. She also delved into their parenting dynamic, sharing how Sanjay is a stricter parent, likely influenced by his past experiences, where he dated multiple women.

Addressing her perspective on discussing Sanjay’s affair on the show, Maheep told ‘Zoom’, “I feel people just don’t want to step out of the box and look at that person and try to stand in his shoes and understand. Give everybody a break. Everyone is not perfect. Everyone is going to mess up. It’s fine.”

Maheep’s friend and Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana Pandey added, “It’s what she is comfortable with. That’s her choice. Everyone has to do what rocks their boat.” Maheep further emphasised the importance of maintaining a supportive environment for their children. She said, “You can have an opinion about it but don’t be nasty about it. I also have opinions, but I am not nasty about it. The kids need to know you are there, their father is there and that’s it. They need to have that comfort zone and know that this is their safe zone.”

During the interaction, when asked who between her and Sanjay is the stricter parent, Maheep promptly pointed to Sanjay, blaming his extensive dating history. She said, “I think it’s Sanjay who feels that. I think he has dated so many women, so he has realised all that kameena sh*t that he did. He gets paranoid with his daughter. It’s the truth. He would go mental about Shanaya, my son. He was fine.”