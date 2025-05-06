'Magician, superstar, and icon': Shah Rukh Khan makes Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi ensemble

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing debut at the Met Gala 2025 in an all-black bespoke menswear crafted by celebrated designer Sabyasachi, who also made an appearance at the fashion fundraising gala.

Wearing a crystal-studded pendant shaped as the letter 'K' in one of the necklaces around his neck, in a nod to his nickname 'King Khan' and a dandy cane, the actor blew kisses and struck his signature arms-wide-open pose on the blue carpet of the starry event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday night.

The theme of this year's Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and Sabyasachi said he interpreted it by "highlighting Black Dandyism as a self-expression that defies societal, racial and gender norms".

"Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following. My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage. Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period," the designer said in a statement shared on his brand's official ‘Instagram’ page.

For his first appearance at the ‘Met’ ball, Shah Rukh Khan wore a floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons.

"The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin ‘kamarbandh’ completes this bespoke look," the designer further said.

Not just clothes, Shah Rukh also flaunted a custom stack designed by Sabyasachi and complemented with ‘The Bengal Tiger Head Cane’ crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds.

The superstar reached New York on Saturday and his collaboration with Sabyasachi was confirmed by Pooja Dadlani, his manager, on Monday morning.

She shared two ‘Instagram Stories’ with the logo of Sabyasachi's label with "King Khan" and "King Khan. Bengal Tiger" as captions.