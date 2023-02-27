Magic can only be created once: Kajol on the idea of remaking DDLJ, K3G

Kajol said that films such as ‘Dilwale Dunlhaniya Le Jayenge’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ should not be remade, adding that the audience will be disappointed with remakes because magic cannot be recreated. Both films are among the most popular ones from Kajol’s filmography and are also some of the biggest ones that feature her opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

“My personal opinion is that I don’t think that films like ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ should be remade. I feel the same for ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. I feel that magic can only be created once. If you recreate it, it just fizzles out and won’t have the same feel,” she told a leading media house.

She added, “You’ll always be disappointed, regardless of how well it is portrayed and done. Magic has a feel to it. Films give you that feel. You feel something when you watch them for the first time and nothing replicates that feeling.”

This isn’t the first time that Kajol expressed her opinions against remaking her films DDLJ and K3G. In a 2014 interview with another leading media house, Kajol was asked about a remake of DDLJ and she said, “I think you can never remake a phenomenon.” She was, however, all game for the idea of a sequel. Asked if director Aditya Chopra was planning a sequel to DDLJ, Kajol added, “Why don’t you ask him? Seriously, that’s a great idea!”

Most recently seen in Revathy’s ‘Salaam Venky’ which was released last year in December, Kajol has a few more interesting projects lined up for release. These include the Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama series ‘The Good Wife’. The original featured Julianna Margulies in the lead role and ran for seven seasons that concluded in 2016.