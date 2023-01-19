Madonna gets candid about her struggle with motherhood

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, opened up about the struggles of motherhood, confessing it has been ‘the most difficult battle’.

The ‘Hung Up’ hitmaker admitted that it must be difficult for her kids to grow up ‘with a mother like me’, as reported by ‘Mirror.co.uk’. The songstress is mom to Lourdes (26), Rocco (22), David (17), Mercy (16) and twins Estere and Stella, 10.

Speaking during her cover story with ‘Vanity Fair’, she confessed: “Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job. Because whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from your mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

According to ‘Mirror.co.uk’, she went on to gush over how proud she is of seeing each of her kids find their own creativity and style, which she says comes from an authentic place.

“I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I’ve always exposed them to art and music and I’m happy that they’ve found ways to express themselves. I have respect and admiration for them and for what they do,” she continued.

She added that much of her happiness comes from seeing her kids happy. Her own mother died at the age of 30 when the superstar was just five.

Madonna continues to draw in crowds and recently announced her ‘Celebration’ world tour for later this year. It will mark the biggest arena tour of her career and encompass her four decades of hitmaking.