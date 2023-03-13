Madhuri Dixit remembers her late mother

Madhuri Dixit took to her ‘Instagram’ handle and shared an emotional note for her mother, Snehalata Dixit, who died on March 11. She was 90. Remembering her, the actor posted an old photo of them.

The photo featured Madhuri with her mom, seemingly at their home. Sharing it, Madhuri wrote in the caption, “Woke up this morning to find aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly, but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om.”

Soon after she posted it, fans and celebrities prayed for her departed soul in the comment section. While Dia Mirza commented with a praying hand and heart emojis, Mouni Roy wrote, “I’m so sorry, ma’am. Sending love.” “Om Shanti,” added Raveena Tandon.

Madhuri and Dr Shriram Nene shared the news of Snehalata’s death in a statement issued to the media. It read, “Our beloved aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones.”

Her last rites were performed at Worli’s Vaikunth Dham, which was attended by several celebrities, including Madhuri, her husband Dr Shriram Nene and their younger son Ryan.