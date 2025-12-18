Madhuri Dixit reflects on the evolution of direction from 'Abodh' to 'Mrs Deshpande'

Madhuri Dixit reflected on the evolution of filmmaking over the years from her debut movie ‘Abodh’ to her upcoming drama ‘Mrs Deshpande’.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, she shared that things are much more organised these days, which was not the case back then.

Having completed almost 40 years in the industry, she was asked how was it like being directed back in the 1980s and 1990s and how much the scene has changed from ‘Abodh’ to ‘Mrs Deshpande’, to which the actress replied, “I think at that time there were only five or six very organised producers, like Yash Chopra, B R Chopra, Subhash Ghai, ‘Rajshri Productions’ and a few more and the rest was pretty unorganised. Today, it is very organised. Back then, we relied more on spontaneity. Today, we can prepare for a role. You get a script along with amenities such as the RVs, where you can chill after every shot or get ready. At that time, we didn’t have all this; we used to sit under the sun with an umbrella over our heads.”

“So, there are a lot of things where the comfort of the actor is taken care of and also because the character is so prepared that you know what you are going to wear, you know what your look is going to be. We do a lot of prep for the roles. We have readings which never used to happen then,” added Madhuri.

During the interaction, the ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ actress also revealed why she isn’t visible on screen too often these days, and she stated that she wants to focus on projects that she can be excited about.

“Well, I want to do exciting roles. I want to do characters where every morning I get up and say, ‘Hey, I am going to work on this film or on this series’ and be very excited about it. I want to work with filmmakers like Nagesh Kukunoor, who I know will do justice with the characters that they have,” the ‘Devdas’ star shared.