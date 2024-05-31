Made a career out of being ‘trolled’: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who rose to fame after the ‘Dil Se’ song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’, recently claimed that she has made her career out of being criticised and trolled. Malaika, who often makes headlines for dating Arjun Kapoor, a man younger than her and gets trolled for her ‘duck walk’, said that she is ‘immune to it’.

In an interview with a leading media house, when asked how she reacts to all the trolling that she faces, the actor said, “Everybody works very hard and puts in loads of efforts to make their brand and nobody is looking for a shortcut. But, if you see my entire trajectory, I’ve made a career out of being criticised and trolled for my choices, for the person that I am, for what I wear and for everything. So, it has been a part of my entire career and hence, I’m very immune to it.”

Malika also revealed why she often chooses to ignore all the negative comments on her social media posts. She said, “I will engage with trolls the day I feel that it needs to be addressed and if I feel somebody is going after someone close to me or my near ones or dear ones, my loved ones, then of course, it requires me to stand up and say something.”