Luv Sinha Believes Bollywood Gives Opportunities To Actors Who 'Can't Act'

Luv Sinha, son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, believes the Hindi film industry gives too many chances to actors 'who are as plastic as the surgeries they get'. The actor-politician shared his views on how Bollywood continues to hire people with no talent for big projects.

Luv, who made his debut in 2010 with 'Sadiyaan', is also acting in Anil Sharma's under-production sequel, 'Gadar 2'.

In a tweet, Luv stated, "I'm not too sure about our other film industries, but the Hindi film industry gives opportunities to some actors who are as plastic as the surgeries they get. They can't speak Hindi and can't act, but they will continue to get work on big projects helmed by talented filmmakers."

The actor, without naming anyone, seemed to hint that Bollywood filmmakers are hiring people who are less deserving of their success.

Replying to his tweet, one fan wrote back, "I really hope in 2023, there is a chance for newcomers like us who are well versed with language and talent get to feature in Hindi cinema."

Another fan alluded to his father Shatrughan's success in cinema and said, "It does take effort, beta, see your dad. How he was introduced by Dev Anand Sahab, then played roles with grey shades and finally, you saw 'Kaalicharan'. Wow! He was so fearlessly dashing."

After making his acting debut in Raj Kanwar's Sadiyaan alongside Feryna Wazheir, Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Rekha, Luv also acted in JP Dutta's war drama 'Paltan' (2018). He will next be seen in 'Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, in 2023.