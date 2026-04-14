Lukkhe: A gripping musical action drama

‘Prime Video’ announced May 8 as the worldwide premiere date of its upcoming ‘Prime Original’ series ‘Lukkhe’. Directed by Himank Gaur and produced by Vipul D Shah and Rajesh Bahl under the banners of ‘Optimystix Entertainment’ and ‘White Guerrilla LLP’, ‘Lukkhe’ is an adrenaline-filled, fictional musical action drama set in the heart of Punjab.

Created and executive produced by Agrim Joshi and Debojit Das Purkayastha, the eight-episode series is headlined by Raashii Khanna and KING - acclaimed Indian rapper, songwriter and singer - making his acting debut. ‘Lukkhe’ also stars Palak Tiwari (in her streaming debut) and Lakshvir Singh Saran, in lead roles, supported by Nakul Roshan Sahdev, Kritika Bharadwaj, Shivankit Parihar, Yograj Singh and Ayesha Raza Mishra essaying pivotal roles.

The series is an intense fictional musical action drama set against the pulsating backdrop of Chandigarh, where rap culture, ambition and crime intersect. At its core lies a gripping tale of revenge and redemption, as rival rappers MC Badnaam (KING) and OG (Shivankit) are locked in a deeply personal vendetta that blurs the lines between art and animosity. Blending high-octane action, gunfights and raw musical energy, ‘Lukkhe’ is ultimately a coming-of-age story shaped by pain, love and ambition - captured in its core thought: “Rap aur badla, dono loud hai.”

“At ‘Prime Video’, we believe in constantly raising the bar by experimenting with storytelling - whether it’s blending genres, exploring new formats or championing unconventional narratives,” said Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, ‘Prime Video’, India. “‘Lukkhe’ is a strong reflection of this vision, bringing together high-octane action with pulsating rap music, while seamlessly balancing pace with emotional intensity to create a truly distinctive world. At its heart, the series is a compelling story of revenge and redemption, driven by complex characters and the choices they make. With KING and Palak Tiwari making their OTT debuts alongside a stellar ensemble cast, we are confident ‘Lukkhe’ will be loved by audiences in India and across 240 countries and territories when it premieres on May 8.”