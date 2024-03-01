‘Luka Chuppi’ gave Kartik Aaryan so ‘much validation’

On March 1, Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Luka Chuppi’ completed five years of its release in Hindi cinema.

Taking to his ‘Instagram’ handle, the Bollywood actor shared that the film was released after his blockbuster ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ in 2018 and gave him ‘so much validation’.

To mark the special day, the ‘Chandu Champion’ star shared a scene from ‘Luka Chuppi’, which is directed by Laxman Utekar.

For the caption, he wrote: “Five years of ‘Luka Chuppi’. #GudduKiBidaai. A film that was released right after ‘Sonu Ke Titu…’ and gave me so much validation. Thank you to the entire team of ‘Luka Chuppi’ and the audience.”

The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, revolves around Kartik’s character, Guddu, who is a reporter. He falls in love with Rashmi and they have a live-in relationship.

Not just the script, but the songs such as ‘Poster lagwado bazar mein’, ‘Coca cola’, ‘Photo’ and ‘Laung laachi’ became popular.

Talking about his work, Kartik Aaryan has a slew of films lined up. He has Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’.