Lucas Bravo talks about his character 'Gabriel' in 'Emily in Paris' S4

Lucas Bravo is ready to see his ‘Emily in Paris’ character, Gabriel, grow up.

The 35-year-old actor said that Gabriel has sights on new goals after the third season’s cliffhanger, reported ‘people.com’.

“I know that Gabriel in season four is aiming for the Michelin star. He’s maturing a lot. He’s not going to be so involved in relationship dramas. I think he wants to aim for something very mature and stable,” he shared.

Season three of the hit ‘Netflix’ series concluded with Camille calling off her wedding to Gabriel at the altar due to his and Emily’s unresolved feelings for each other. After her dramatic announcement, Gabriel dropped another bombshell: Camille was pregnant with their first child.

The ‘Ticket to Paradise’ star promised that Gabriel would ‘own up to his mistake because, for the last season, he’s been more of a victim than owning it’.

“I think it’s going to be coming of age for him in season four, which is nice to play. When you start a character, there’s a year where you experience the world and mature. You become another person and you come back and it’s exactly the day you left off,” he said.

He added, “So, he’s still the same. You have so much more to bring to it, but you can’t. So, it feels like I’m kind of regressing. So, I’m happy that in season four, I’ll be able to bring more of what I became and what I’ve experienced in the past four years.”

Bravo also said that fans may have to wait a bit longer than expected for season four of the series as ‘everything’s on hold’ due to the ongoing ‘Writers Guild of America’ strike.