Love to pick films that I can watch with my daughter: Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan seems to be in his ‘dad’ era. His last two films - Shoojit Sircar’s ‘I Want To Talk’ and Remo D’Souza’s ‘Be Happy’ - have revolved around father-daughter relationships. In the first film released last year, the actor played a terminally ill single father. In the second one, which dropped on ‘Amazon Prime Video’ India last week, he essays a widower and the father of an aspiring dancer.

Abhishek recently opened up about how his recent film choices have been informed by his own fatherhood. “Maybe something that’s very sexually explicit. I’m very uncomfortable with that. I don’t like showing all of that on screen. I’m still one of those that even if I’m watching a show alone and something very sexually explicit comes on my phone, I feel a bit weird. I’ve always said that ever since I became a girl dad, I love to pick films that I can watch with my daughter. I’m not saying this for all in principle. I don’t know how she’ll possibly feel seeing that ‘What’s he doing?’ I’d like to consider that,” he said.

Bachchan, however, added in the interview with ‘The Quint’ that most of the time, his response to a script is more instinctive than cerebral.

“The one thing I’m never going to do is evaluate my films. The minute I start evaluating an emotion, you’re done. You hear the story. Did it touch you? Yeah? Go for it! It has to be an emotional response.”