Love stories will make a comeback: Zoya Akhtar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar believes traditional love stories will make a major return to the big screen soon. At a special screenwriting workshop session organised by ‘Whistling Woods International’ in association with the Screenwriters Association of India (SWA), Akhtar was asked what themes aspiring writers should explore.

“I don’t function that way, like, ‘Oh, now they’re (industry) looking for this, so let me write this’. But if you look at it in the past 10 to 15 years, everything gets saturated, everything changes. So, if you look at it cyclically, maybe love stories will come back,” she said.

Love stories like ‘Yash Raj Films’ produced ‘Saiyaara’ starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ and ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’ featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, turned out to be box office hits last year.

Akhtar revealed that she is currently working on several projects, both as a director and a producer. “We have ‘Dahaad 2’ being shot. Reema Kagti is shooting that. I’m writing two screenplays for myself. We finished one screenplay for Reema and we are currently developing a bunch of scripts with other directors to set up and produce. I have two films planned. I’m writing them,” she said, without divulging details.

Asked about the sequel to her film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, the filmmaker said, “When it happens, I’ll announce it.”

Shedding light on her writing process, the filmmaker revealed an interesting anecdote about her debut film, ‘Luck by Chance’ (2009), saying the script took shape in an unusual way. The film featured her actor-director brother, Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma, and it garnered wide acclaim.

“Earlier, I would write a one-liner for the entire film, like scene one, this happens; scene two, this happens; scene three, this happens, but what I didn’t do then was edit before moving to the screenplay. I just expanded the one-liner straight into a screenplay, which ended up becoming a 200-to-300-page draft. Today it probably would have been a great series,” she said.