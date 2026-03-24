Love Returns to the Lake: 'Every Year After' reveals first look at a story of second chances

‘Prime Video’ gave fans their first glimpse of the beloved Barry’s Bay romance by revealing the first look images for ‘Every Year After’, the series based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel ‘Every Summer After’. The ‘Amazon Original’ series will debut all episodes on June 10 with an eight-episode season.

Told over the course of six years and one week in Barry’s Bay - the quintessential lake town - ‘Every Year After’ is a romantic, nostalgic story of first loves and the people and choices that mark us forever.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Carley Fortune, ‘Every Summer After’ - which spent 16 weeks on the ‘New York Times’ bestseller list, has sold 1M+ copies to date and gained popularity through ‘BookTok’ with the book hashtag getting over 81.4M views on ‘TikTok’. The series is told over the course of six years and one week in Barry’s Bay. It is a romantic, nostalgic story of first loves and the next great YA series we think audiences will fall in love with.

‘Every Year After’ stars Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett as Percy and Sam, the couple at the centre of the love story. Additional cast members include Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, Joseph Chiu and Elisha Cuthbert.

Amy B Harris will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Fortune, Lindsey Liberatore, Amy Rardin, John Stephens and Grace Gilroy as executive producers.