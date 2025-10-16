Love Reigns Supreme: Prime Video teases ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’

‘Prime Video’ teased the return of one of its most beloved romantic hits, confirming that ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’ - the sequel to ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ - is officially in the making. The announcement follows immense fan demand and the first film’s exceptional success in India and across the world, where audiences instantly fell in love with its heart, humour and celebration of modern love.

Since its release, ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ has become a cultural favourite among global viewers - celebrated for its charm, inclusivity and the irresistible chemistry between Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry.

Now, ‘Prime Video’ is giving fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for - a continuation of Alex and Henry’s love story. Titled ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’, the new chapter promises to take audiences deeper into the lives of the beloved duo as they navigate love, duty and the meaning of ‘forever’. Returning cast members Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will reprise their iconic roles, with Jamie Babbit directing and original writer-director Matthew López collaborating on the script alongside author Casey McQuiston and Gemma Burgess.

Julie Rapaport, Head of film, production and development at ‘Amazon MGM Studios’, said, “After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ from fans around the world, it’s clear Alex and Henry’s story truly resonated with audiences. We couldn’t be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm - her sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film, in which Matthew López beautifully brought to life from Casey McQuiston’s beloved book. Together with Jamie, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Matthew, Casey, Jennifer Salke, Gemma Burgess and of course Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, we can’t wait to bring fans an unforgettable new chapter in their love story.”

Director Jamie Babbit said, “After directing ‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ in my 20s, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’. We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy and gay joy. I'm thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”