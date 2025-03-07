Love is always one-sided, says Tamannaah Bhatia

There were reports taking the internet by storm about the breakup of Tamannaah Bhatia and her beau, Vijay Varma. After the reports went viral on the internet, netizens were curious to know the reason and many were heartbroken upon hearing the sad news.

Now, Tamannaah finally shared her perspective on the concept of love and the difference between love and relationships.

In a recent chat with Luke Coutinho on his ‘YouTube’ channel, the actress shared that people often confuse ‘love’ and ‘relationship.’ “I recently realised that people confuse what love is and what a relationship is. I don’t mean it solely in the context of a man-woman relationship, but even among friends. The moment it becomes conditional, I feel like, from that moment, it ceases to be love. The idea of love can only be unconditional,” she shared.

According to Tamannaah, love is something a person can feel for another individual. “Love is always one-sided; it’s your love. Two people can individually love each other, but essentially, love is an inside job. The moment you have expectations and the moment you want people to behave according to your wishes, then that’s just a business transaction,” she stated.

The ‘Baahubali’ star feels that love is the same emotion a person can experience for their pet, parents or partner. The feelings remain the same, but the equations differ. “So, it translates differently because you have different relationships with different people, which leads to different manifestations of love itself,” she added.

According to Tamannaah, people should enter a relationship with the willingness to accept the future changes that will come along. A person cannot claim to love someone solely for who they are in the present while refusing to accept who they may become in the future.

“If I have to love someone, I have to let them be free. I think you can’t love by projecting your ideas onto that person. You love them for who they are and who they are going to become because people are not static.”