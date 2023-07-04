Love doesn’t ‘disappear’ over time: Rekha

Veteran actor Rekha, who was last seen in a special appearance in Dharmendra’s ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’ (2018) hasn’t appeared in a major film role since 2014. She recently opened up about why she hasn’t signed any project since ‘Super Nani’, which also starred Anupam Kher, Randhir Kapoor and Sharman Joshi. She also spoke about her unwavering devotion to her craft.

In a recent interview with ‘Vogue Arabia’, Rekha shared, “Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love. And when the time is right, the right project will find me. My persona is my own, but my cinematic persona is in the eyes of the beholder. Therefore, I choose where I want to be and where I don’t want to be. I am so blessed to have earned the right to choose what I love. And to have the luxury to simply say no.”

While Rekha has not done a full-fledged film role in years, she has been appearing in advertisements, at award functions and Bollywood galas. She was last featured in the promo of the TV show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ starring Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh, sharing some words of wisdom about love.

In the same interview, Rekha asked rhetorically, “When you love someone or something so deeply, does the love disappear?”

She continued, “No. Once the relationship is established, it is forever. Sometimes, we may want more and sometimes, it’s just enough. This applies to my craft. I was born with an instinct for the perseverance of beauty. Sure, I was born to actors, but it is my insatiable quest for learning and willingness to keep my eyes and heart open while absorbing beauty with positivity, not negativity. That gives me command over my craft. I feel like a newcomer every day. And I trust those who demonstrate commitment as I do.”