Love can transform and at times consume you: Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of her next, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ Season 2, said this story showed her how love can transform you and at times, consume you.

Tripathi, who reprises her role as Shikha in the highly anticipated second season of the show, opened up about her character’s journey and approach to choosing roles. Talking about her character, the actress shared, “The show really asks the question, ‘How far would you go for love?’ That’s the journey Shikha finds herself on this season and it’s something I think audiences will find deeply relatable yet haunting. This season, audiences will see a feminine and vulnerable side to my character, yet one that is fierce and determined. It’s such an exciting balance to bring to life.”

“Shikha’s world crumbles when her true love, Vikrant, marries Purva, leaving her feeling lost and hopeless. Fearful and non-confrontational, she initially avoids crossing any lines to harm others. This season reveals a new side to Shikha as she decides to fight for her love alongside Vikrant,” she added.

This season, Shweta’s character transcends romance, pushing viewers to rethink their perceptions of love, sacrifice and personal boundaries.

Speaking about the same, the ‘Mirzapur’ star explained she has explored anger, revenge and resilience in her previous roles, but this story let her show how love can transform you and sometimes consume you.

“As an actor, it’s refreshing to play a character who is driven by pure passion rather than darkness. Shikha’s journey is a testament to love’s complexity. It can be empowering but also terrifying,” she further mentioned.