Louis Leterrier to direct 11th instalment of 'Fast and Furious'

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Louis Letterier will return to the "Fast and Furious" franchise for the upcoming 11th instalment.

According to the entertainment news portal ‘Variety’, the 11th film will be the grand finale of the Vin Diesel-led franchise.

Letterier, known for two "Transporter" films, "The Incredible Hulk", "Clash of the Titans" as well as ‘Netflix’ series "Lupin", is also the director of "Fast X", the latest movie in the movie series that is set to be released worldwide in May.

“Louis joined the ‘Fast and Furious’ team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades.

"Under his direction, ‘Fast X’ is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion and twists that the fans have come to expect - and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair," said ‘Universal Pictures’ president Peter Cramer.

"Fast X" will also feature franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

Actors Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno are newcomers.