'Looking to explore films with strong female characters'

For Dr Priyadarshini G Roy, education and art have always walked hand in hand. With a PhD in strategic media, her journey in the arts began in childhood, leading her to roles as an actor, singer, dancer, model, producer and a four-time pageant queen. She now takes on the pivotal character of Diba in Subhrajit Mitra’s period film, ‘Devi Chowdhurani: The Bandit Queen of Bengal’, alongside Srabanti, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and others. Excerpts from a chat:

You have established yourself in the USA. How did the ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ connection happen?

While I have had a fulfilling journey in Hollywood through film, television and music, my connection to Indian culture and heritage has always been profound. Despite being raised in LA, I remained closely tied to my roots by speaking multiple languages and training in film, dance and music. My family’s strong connection to our Indian identity, being a ‘Probashi Bengali’ and my cultural zeal led me to seek a meaningful project in Bengali cinema. When director Subhrajit Mitra extended an audition opportunity for ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ during our meeting at the ‘North American Bengali Conference’ (NABC), it felt serendipitous to be launched in my pan-India film debut.

Tell us about your character in the film.

My character, Diba, is a strong and resolute warrior set against the turbulent backdrop of the late 18th-century Bengal in pre-independence India. She’s intricately woven into the revolutionary essence of the story, symbolising resilience and bravery. The character isn’t only a warrior but a layered individual who battles both internal and external conflicts, embodying the spirit of empowerment in a period when women had limited rights. To do justice to Diba’s warrior persona, I completed acting workshops, lost weight, trained in horse riding and sword-fighting and performed my own stunts.

You have worked in Hollywood and Bollywood.

In Hollywood, my first television appearances were through reality TV. Musically, I have trained in Rabindra Sangeet, American and Hindustani semi-classical music and have been on Hollywood shows such as ‘American Idol’, ‘The X-Factor’, ‘The Voice’ and ‘SaReGaMaPa North America’. I was also on the first Indian American reality show on Zee TV USA’s ‘Made in America’. I also have my podcast on ‘Rukus Ave Radio (iHeartRadio)’ with over 10 million listeners. I had the privilege of working in Hindi cinema as a continuity supervisor and assistant director with the acclaimed director Goutam Ghose on ‘Parikrama’. Bengali cinema brings an intellectual depth and historical resonance that’s unique to the culture which feels deeply personal, rooted in literature and regional storytelling traditions.

Having been part of a big project like ‘Devi Chowdhurani’, how do you want to take your career forward?

‘Devi Chowdhurani: The Bandit Queen of Bengal’ marks my pan-India film debut as an actor and associate producer (‘Priyadarshini Pictures and Entertainment’). It’s a significant milestone in my career. The film connects me with my roots and enables me to tell the story through the vision of the team and brings Diba to audiences that resonate on a personal, emotional and cultural level. Moving forward, I envision balancing roles in the entirety of the Indian film industry whether that be in Hindi, Bengali, English or any other language because cinema is a universal language that brings diverse narratives to life. I am also passionate about exploring roles that highlight powerful female protagonists and stories that reflect and empower various human experiences through a myriad of emotions. Through my production companies in India and the US (‘Priyadarshini Films and Entertainment LLC’), I’m committed to sharing stories through my acting, producing content, music or dance that bridges cultural gaps and brings untold stories to global audiences.