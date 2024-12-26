Looking Back at 2024: Top 5 Indian series you shouldn’t miss

Let’s be honest. Most of us have spent more time binge-watching series on OTT platforms than going to the theatres. However, when it comes to Indian web series, this year felt a bit underwhelming. While a few old favourites continued to shine, many new releases struggled to make an impact. As we approach 2025, here’s our list of the top five Indian web series you shouldn’t miss.

Heeramandi: Grandeur is synonymous with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, lives up to the expectation. Set in the 1940s amidst the lives of courtesans during India’s fight for independence, the series dazzles with its lavish visuals and stellar performances by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Taha Shah Badussha. Though the emotional storytelling sometimes goes overboard, the series is a visual treat you can’t ignore.

Panchayat S3: One of the most-awaited series of the year, ‘Panchayat 3’ takes its characters into deeper, more political waters. Both the characters of Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar) and Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) have grown and the once-lighthearted village comedy now delves into the complexities of rural politics. While it feels a bit gloomier than the previous seasons, the storytelling is still top-notch. Don’t miss this one. It continues to set the bar high for Indian web series.

Gullak S4: When life feels overwhelming, ‘Gullak’ is the perfect remedy. This heartwarming series about the Mishra family’s everyday struggles and triumphs captures the essence of middle-class life in India. Despite occasional dips into melodrama, the show retains its charm and authenticity. ‘Gullak’ remains one of the most relatable and beloved series of the year.

Mirzapur S3: Known for its gritty action and intense drama, ‘Mirzapur’ returned with a focus on its powerful female characters. Golu (Shweta Tripathi Sharma), Beena (Rasika Dugal) and Madhuri Yadav (Isha Talwar) deliver standout performances, showcasing ambition and survival in a brutal world. However, the season feels crowded with too many characters and subplots. Still, it’s worth watching for the exceptional acting alone.

IC 814 - The Kandahar Hijack: Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this gripping mini-series revisits the 1999 hijacking of an Air India flight. The intense drama unfolds both in the air and on the ground, offering a riveting look at how bureaucrats handle a national crisis. Featuring stellar performances by Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Vijay Varma, the series keeps you hooked. The tea-coffee banter between Arvind Swamy and Manoj Pahwa is a standout moment that you won’t forget.

Special Mention - Killer Soup: Dark comedies are a rare treat in Hindi, but Abhishek Chaubey’s Killer Soup nails it. The story of a dissatisfied wife, her plan to kill her husband and a lover who looks just like him is as bizarre as it sounds. Konkona Sensharma’s stunning performance keeps you glued to the screen. Add Manoj Bajpayee’s brilliance to the mix and you have eight episodes of wickedness and dark humour that are simply unmissable.