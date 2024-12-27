Looking Back At 2024: Top 5 films you must watch before New Year

Let’s state the obvious. 2024 was a year when South Indian cinema, particularly Malayalam, stole the spotlight, leaving Bollywood in its wake. With a plethora of remarkable films hitting screens this year, here are our top five picks that truly stood out:

All We Imagine As Light

In 2024, if there’s one film that captured the imagination of audiences for its sheer creative brilliance, it’s Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Can Imagine As Light’. From winning the Grand Prix at Cannes to making history as the first Indian film to earning a ‘Best Director’ nomination at the Golden Globes and even landing a spot on Barack Obama’s 2024 movie recommendations, Kapadia’s directorial triumph has set a new standard in filmmaking. This poetic visual masterpiece follows two nurses in Mumbai struggling to make ends meet, with unforgettable performances by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam and Hridhu Haroon. It’s a must-see.

Aavesham

While ‘Pushpa 2’ may have shattered box-office records, Fahadh Faasil’s portrayal of police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat remains a major talking point. Yet, Faasil’s talent goes beyond such roles. In the Malayalam action-comedy ‘Aavesham’, he proves his versatility, balancing humour and emotion with ease. This feel-good masala film, perfect for year-end viewing, showcases the actor’s full range and is a delightful treat for anyone seeking wholesome entertainment.

Maharaja

For thriller enthusiasts, missing ‘Maharaja’ would be a grave mistake. Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, this Tamil action thriller - Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film - is an intricate puzzle, full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing. Sethupathi’s character will leave you questioning his motives until the very last moment. Anurag Kashyap, as the antagonist, is a revelation. Whether you have New Year plans or not, make sure this film is on your watch list.

I Want To Talk

Shoojit Sircar has a unique way of blending humour, life and mortality - seen in his earlier works like ‘Piku’, ‘October’ and ‘Gulabo Sitabo’. His latest, ‘I Want to Talk’, starring Abhishek Bachchan, continues this tradition. This powerful film delves into themes of hope and resilience, with Bachchan delivering a career-defining performance as a brash, successful adman grappling with terminal cancer. It’s a film that will make your heart ache yet remind you to cherish life.

Girls Will Be Girls

Films exploring female relationships can be a delicate balancing act, but debut director Shuchi Talati’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ is a standout. This hauntingly intimate portrayal of a mother-daughter relationship, marked by rivalry and jealousy, is one of the finest films about women in Indian cinema. With stellar performances from Preeti Panigrahi and Kani Kusruti, this coming-of-age drama is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates nuanced storytelling.

Others to watch

• Aattam

• Do Aur Do Pyaar

• Ullozhukku

• Kottukkaali

• Manjummel Boys

• Lucky Bhasker

• Meiyazhagan

• Maidaan

• Premalu

• Shaitaan

• Amar Singh Chamkila

• Hanu-Man

• Merry Christmas