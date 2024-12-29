Looking back at 2024: Celebrity weddings that stole the spotlight

A year wouldn’t be complete without a series of high-profile celebrity weddings and 2024 was no exception. Here are some of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in India this year:

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant

When it comes to celebrity weddings, few can rival the grandeur of the Ambanis. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, held in July, made headlines worldwide. The celebration, reportedly costing around 600 million dollars, went on for months with the main ceremony on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Center. The ‘Shubh Ashirwad’ was held on July 13 and a grand reception the next day. The event was attended by thousands, including Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, as well as international dignitaries such as former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson and global stars like Adele, David Beckham and the Kardashians.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding was one of the most talked-about events of the year. The couple, who had been dating secretly for seven years, tied the knot on June 23 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Their interfaith marriage sparked some controversy, particularly with Sonakshi’s brothers, Luv and Kush, choosing not to be part of the celebrations.

Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth

The couple, who met while filming the Telugu movie ‘Maha Samudram’, surprised everyone by announcing their marriage on September 16, 2024. Aditi and Siddharth tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony at the historic Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Telangana. Aditi, originally from Hyderabad, had previously been married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, while Siddharth was previously married to Meghna Narayan.

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu and Danish badminton player Mathias Boe celebrated their love with a private wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on March 23. The couple’s intimate ceremony was a quiet affair, far from the public eye.

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in February in a three-day celebration in Goa. Rakul wore a beautiful blush pink lehenga, while Jackky looked dashing in an ivory sherwani.

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda

On March 15, actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in a ceremony in Manesar, Haryana. Kriti wore a stunning blush pink lehenga with Rajasthani ‘gota’ work, designed by Anamika Khanna, while Pulkit complemented her in a mint green sherwani, also by Anamika Khanna.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya’s second wedding, to actress Sobhita Dhulipala, made waves in December. The couple, who began dating in 2022, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, sharing glimpses of their beautiful day with their fans. This was Naga Chaitanya’s first wedding since his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.