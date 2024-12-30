Looking Back At 2024: Celebrations & controversies in Bollywood & South Indian cinema

From death threats to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, false reports of Poonam Pandey’s death and divorce rumours about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, to Allu Arjun’s arrest following a tragedy during a ‘Pushpa 2’ screening and a CISF constable allegedly slapping Kangana Ranaut - 2024 was a whirlwind year for the film industry. As we prepare to step into 2025, here’s a recap of the key events in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry.

Death threats: Salman Khan faced a terrifying ordeal in April when two men fired shots at his Galaxy Apartments residence. The attack, reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was followed by multiple threats demanding hefty ransoms. Shah Rukh Khan also received a threatening call demanding Rs 50 lakh, adding to the tense atmosphere. In October, influential politician Baba Ziauddin Siddique was tragically shot dead, an incident claimed by the Bishnoi gang, sending further shockwaves.

Fake death: In February, rumours of Poonam Pandey’s death due to cervical cancer spread widely, only to be revealed later as a misguided campaign to raise awareness. This move drew severe criticism.

Tragedy at ‘Pushpa 2’ screening: Allu Arjun’s blockbuster ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ drew massive crowds, but a screening in December turned tragic. Overcrowding at Sandhya Theatre led to injuries and the death of a 35-year-old woman. The actor, who was briefly arrested, faced backlash, while critics called out the venue for poor crowd management.

Slapped out: Kangana Ranaut, now a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, grabbed attention when a CISF constable allegedly slapped her during a journey to Delhi, sparking widespread discussions.

Farewell to legends: The film and music world mourned the loss of several icons in 2024. Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, filmmaker Shyam Benegal, music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, fashion designer Rohit Bal and ‘Ramoji Group’ founder Ramoji Rao passed away, leaving an irreplaceable void in their fields.

Re-releases that hit big: 2024 saw a trend of successful re-releases, with classics like ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ drawing audiences back to theatres. Nostalgia proved to be a winning formula for these films.

Relationships on the rocks: This year saw several high-profile splits. Saira Banu and music maestro AR Rahman announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. Actor Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth finalised their divorce, while cricketer Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic ended their four-year marriage. Persistent rumours of tension between Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also made headlines, though neither has addressed the speculation.

Stepping away: Vikrant Massey, praised for his powerful roles in ‘12th Fail’, ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’, ‘Sector 36’ and ‘The Sabarmati Report’, shocked fans by announcing a break from acting. Reports later clarified that he isn’t retiring but taking a much-needed break.

New arrivals: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, Dua, on September 8, marking a joyful chapter after six years of marriage. October brought happiness for fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her husband-actor Satyadeep Misra, with the birth of their baby girl. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also became parents for the second time, celebrating the arrival of their son, Akaay.