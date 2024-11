Actor Vikrant Massey made a surprise visit to Godhra railway station, a place of great significance where the incident happened recently. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ delves into the tragic incident that occurred on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near Godhra station in Gujarat. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is slated for a theatrical release on November 15, 2024.