Lisa Mishra on 'The Royals': 'It was a long casting journey'

Singer-actress Lisa Mishra, now seen in the drama series ‘The Royals’, opened up about the intense audition process she went through to bag the role of Niki.

Lisa revealed that she underwent several rounds of auditions before finally being cast as Niki. “It was a long casting journey. I had to really push myself out of my comfort zone. The character of Niki is layered, stylish and emotionally complex. I remember going through multiple rounds of auditions, each one different than the last. But I think the team saw something in me, a version of Niki that felt real. It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it,” she shared.

‘The Royals’ also stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, and Luke Kenny.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma and produced under the banner of ‘Pritish Nandy Communications’, will have Bhumi playing an ambitious and feisty CEO of ‘Work Potato’, Sophia Shekhar and Aviraaj Singh, a dashing party prince played by Ishaan.

Lisa is best known for her reprise version of the song ‘Tareefan’ in the 2018 Indian film ‘Veere Di Wedding’. She has worked on songs like ‘The Wakhra Song’ from the 2019 film ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’, ‘Nadaaniyaan’ in the film ‘The Sky Is Pink’ and also the party-anthem ‘Chandigarh Mein’ from ‘Good Newwz’. She debuted as an actress in the series ‘Call Me Bae’.