Lisa Mishra calls Bhumi Pednekar a ‘wonderful human being’

Actress-singer Lisa Mishra, who is gearing up for ‘The Royals’, said spending time with Bhumi Pednekar on the sets has been a learning experience for her. They haven’t only collaborated professionally but forged a close personal connection, one Lisa said that ‘made the portrayal onscreen completely natural’.

Sharing her thoughts on their friendship, Lisa said, “Bhumi isn’t just an incredible actor but also a wonderful human being. She carries a passion and dedication to her craft that is deeply inspiring. Spending time with her on and off set has been a learning experience for me. Whether we’re shooting intense scenes or unwinding during breaks, Bhumi’s energy is infectious. She has an amazing ability to make everyone feel comfortable and valued.”

Lisa said that for her, working with Bhumi feels more like a sisterhood than just doing a job. “We’ve built this incredible bond that goes beyond the screen and I’m so grateful for that.”

‘The Royals’, which also stars Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, Chunky Panday and Dino Morea, delves into themes of high society, intrigue and the complexities of human relationships.