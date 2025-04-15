Lines blur between hero and anti-hero in heist films: Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, who will be “Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins”, said heist films captivate audiences as they have distinctive character arcs and a story filled with moral ambiguity.

The movie features Khan as a jewel thief who is hired by a powerful crime lord to steal the world’s most elusive diamond - The African Red Sun.

"In heist films, the lines between hero, anti-hero and master mind often blur. What I like about the heist film is that a guy is technically wrong, he breaks the law, but he does it for a good reason, to help someone in his family; it’s an honourable kind of theft. So, it makes for an exciting character. He has got skills that are of the criminal type and people enjoy watching people breaking the law in a movie like this - it gives them a chance to take on the system; that’s what heist films are about. It has got a tremendous strong anti-hero antagonist in Jaideep, so it was a lovely part for me,” Khan said at the trailer launch press conference of the movie.

“Pathaan” fame filmmaker Siddharth Anand has produced the movie with his wife, Mamta Anand, under their banner ‘Marflix Pictures’.

“Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins” reunites Anand and Saif after 17 years. The duo previously collaborated on “Salaam Namaste” (2005) and “Ta Ra Rum Pum” (2007).

Anand said it’s always fun to team up with Khan.

“Saif is the same, He is lovable. He is a darling on sets. He makes everybody comfortable. Sometimes his jokes scare people because his sense of humour is such,” the filmmaker said.

Kapoor said he is thrilled to be part of a heist film, like “Jewel Thief…”

“I was looking to do a film which is a rollercoaster ride, a thriller, surprise after surprise. I wanted to do this and luckily, I had the chance to do it with an amazing team. But for me, what was exciting was to play a tough, ruthless copy, usually, I’m tasked as the mediator, peace maker, the poet and the philosopher. In usual circumstance, if I was cast in this film, then I would be telling you all, ‘Let’s just sort this out’. But there I get a chance to have a gun and slam a few people and that was fun for me,” the actor known for films like “Rang De Basanti”, “Don 2” and “Dear Zindagi”, said.

While Dutta, who has most recently featured in the OTT series “The Waking of a Nation”, thanked Anand for allowing her to play the quintessential Bollywood heroine.

“I've been part of Sid Aanand’s world and it is a huge thing. As a female actor, when you start working, I don’t think I’ve lived the classic Bollywood heroine and thanks to you (Anand), I got to play it. I’ve gotten that feeling from this film.”

“Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins” will make its debut on ‘Netflix’ on April 25.

Anand said he wanted to reach out to a wide audience through “Jewel Thief…” and said ‘Netflix’ is the apt platform for it.

“It’s a great fit for ‘Netflix’. The fact that it will debut in 190 countries, with 300 million subscribers watching this film on day one. My endeavour was to make an immersive film in the comfort of your home and ‘Netflix’ is the best platform for ‘Jewel Thief’.”