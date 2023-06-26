Lily-Rose Depp gets candid on filming racy scenes for 'The Idol'

Hollywood actor Lily-Rose Depp, who plays the character of Jocelyn in the controversial series ‘The Idol’, said that she didn’t feel bothered filming those scenes and she found it ‘therapeutic’ instead.

“It is all me. I love doing that kind of work,” Lily-Rose told ‘The Sun’, as per the reports of ‘aceshowbiz.com’.

The actor added, “I don’t think that there is anything wrong with that. And I don’t think that there is anything wrong with enjoying that kind of work.”

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis went on to say, “Every outfit, every interaction and every piece of nudity and all those things are very intentional and were really important to me.”

“Maybe this makes me, like, a little twisted but I feel really good after doing scenes like that because there is something that feels very therapeutic about it to me and maybe that is why I like doing this job,” she added.

She further said, “Maybe there is something wrong with me, but it feels very cathartic and I feel very drained of anything that I may be needed to let go of.”